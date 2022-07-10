Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

