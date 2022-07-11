The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 75F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…