Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 6…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.