Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

