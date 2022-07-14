Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast…