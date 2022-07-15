Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.