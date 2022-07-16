The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared…