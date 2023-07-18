The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 4:30 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.