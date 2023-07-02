Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 …
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degr…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…