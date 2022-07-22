Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
