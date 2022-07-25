Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
