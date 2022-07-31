Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.