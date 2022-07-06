Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.