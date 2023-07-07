Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…