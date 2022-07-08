 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

