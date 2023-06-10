The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
