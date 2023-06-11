The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's cond…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…