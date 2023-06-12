Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's cond…