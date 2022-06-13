The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
