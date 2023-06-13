Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.