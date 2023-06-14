The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.