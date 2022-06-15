Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.