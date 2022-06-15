The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepa…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 7…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expec…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to …
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …