Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's cond…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. T…