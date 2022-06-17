Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.