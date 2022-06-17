Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepa…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 7…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks sho…