The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.