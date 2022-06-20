Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
