Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
