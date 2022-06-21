Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.