Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
