Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.