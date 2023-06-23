The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
