The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
