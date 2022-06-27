The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly clo…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We …
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. It …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. To…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …