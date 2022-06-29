The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
