The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
