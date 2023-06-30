The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
