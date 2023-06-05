It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
