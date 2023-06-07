The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
