Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.