Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
