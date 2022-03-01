 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert