Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees.
Greensboro will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees.
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The G…