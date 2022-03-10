The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looki…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …