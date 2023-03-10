Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Greensboro
