Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

