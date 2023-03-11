Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
