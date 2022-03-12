The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
