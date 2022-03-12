 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

