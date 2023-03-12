Temperatures will be just above freezing in Greensboro today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.