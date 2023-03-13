Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today!
Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees.
Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees.