Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Greensboro: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the G…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an in…