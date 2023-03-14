Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.