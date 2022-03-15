Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
